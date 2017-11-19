Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The central building is concentric in shape and overlooks a ski-flying hill, seven ski-jumping hills, and a cross-country skiing track. Foto: BoBo Share

Planica Nordic Centre nabs Maks Fabiani Award

All the shortlisted works will be on display at the awards ceremony

19. November 2017 ob 08:18

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The Planica Nordic Centre project, masterminded by Matej Blenkuš and Miloš Florjančič of Studio ABIRO, Ana Kučan and Luka Javornik of Studio AKKA, and Marko Smrekar and Aleš Vodopivec of Biro STVAR, won the sixth biennial Maks Fabiani Award for Outstanding Accomplishments in Urban, Regional, and Spatial Planning.

Urbanistični terminološki slovar (Glossary of Urban Planning Terms), published by the Urban Planning Institute in collaboration with the Fran Ramovš Institute of the Slovenian Language Scientific Research Centre, bagged the Maks Fabiani Recognition Award, while Vlasta Damjanovič picked up the Max Fabiani Student Recognition Award for her MA thesis entitled “Oblikovanje obvodnega prostora Gradaščice” (“Redesign of Gradaščica waterfront in Ljubljana”).

All the shortlisted works were impressive and innovative, and they showed that Slovenian urbanists and spatial planners had a remarkable breadth of talent, the panel of judges consisting of Mojca Šašek Divjak, Jelka Hudoklin, Peter Bassin, and Andrej Pogačnik said. This time around, only works focussing on urban regeneration, sports venue design, park planning and development, and road planning and design were shortlisted for the awards.

The awards are handed out by the Town and Spatial Planning Association of Slovenia (Društvo urbanistov in prostorskih planerjev Slovenije) in collaboration with the Maks Fabiani Foundation (Ustanova Maks Fabiani), the Culture Ministry, and the Environment and Spatial Planning Ministry.

K. T., translated by D. V.