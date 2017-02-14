PM Miro Cerar in Dubai

PM Miro Cerar starts a two-day working visit to the United Arab Emirates today. Cerar was invited to Dubai by the organizers of the World Government Summit, where he will give a lecture on the environmental-economic potentials of Slovenia. He will also meet with the organizers of Expo 2020 and confirm Slovenia’s participation at the world fair. Cerar will also meet the political leadership and help open up the Gulf market to Slovenia’s business delegation.
The World Government Summit is an international organization with its headquarters in the United Arab Emirates. Its mission is to establish a global public debate on the future of governance, the synergy of politics, innovation and technology, and the synergy of politics, the economy and civil society.
So, how has Slovenia drawn attention to itself? It is recognized as a country whose administration is being modernized, it introduces digital practices, and follows the principle of sustainable development while respecting the environmental aspects. PM Cerar will promote Slovenia’s tourism offer, its infrastructural capabilities and digitalized economy. He will also present the strategic potentials in cooperating through the Port of Koper. And how does diplomacy help the economy in that part of the world?
Slovenia is present in the Gulf states and these meetings will be a follow-up to September’s visit by Slovenia’s business delegation. Cerar is once again accompanied by a business team, mostly made up of members from the field of information and communication technology. Cerar will also meet the organizers of Expo 2020, where he will present Slovenia’s green and sustainable viewpoints. And those are the ambitions PM Cerar carries with him to Dubai.
