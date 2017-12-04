Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Jakov Fak finished second in the pursuit race in Östersund. Foto: Reuters Share

Podium comeback for Jakov Fak after two and half years

4. December 2017 ob 11:36

Östersund - MMC RTV SLO

Jakov Fak finished second in the pursuit race in Östersund, increasing his appetite for the olympic season from the outset.

France’s Martin Fourcade triumphed with what was the 64th victory of his career. Fak, who was 10th in the sprint, was in the end faster than Quentin Fillon Maillet, but 40 seconds behind Fourcade. Klemen Bauer was 41st (+3:07,0), while Mitja Drinovec finished 57th.

After missing all of the last year's season due to illness, 30 year old Fak has made a remarkable return to the biathlon caravan. Following 12th and 10th place, he was back on the podium at the third competition of this season.

"I sacrificed a great amount of time to get back, I even changed my training environment. It was hard work, but all the effort put in by me and my family has paid off," said a smiling Fak.

