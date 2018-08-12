Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Share

Pohorje Bike Park as it used to be

12. August 2018 ob 12:51

Maribor - MMC RTV SLO

Pohorje Bike Park finally looks like it did in the past and it attracts a lot of mountain bikers, especially from Austria.

Pohorje Bike Park has now an additional third trail, which has been closed for many years due to lengthy permit procedures, however, it is completely renovated now. There is plenty of time for fun, since the cycling season on Pohorje last until the end of October or maybe even longer.

The opening of the legendary red line trail has been most anticipated by the mountain bikers at Mariborsko Pohorje. Almost three kilometres long and completely renovated trail offers pleasure for cyclists with different skills, says Andrej Verlič from Marprom, who manages the Pohorje Bike Park. “This track was opened a few years ago. We are only trying to get the cycling on Mariborsko Pohorje close to what it used to be,” said Verlič.

Plenty of guests, despite the capricious weather

Pohorje Bike Park has sold 3,100 tickets despite the capricious weather. 120 out of those are seasonal, which is ten percent more than during the same period last year. They expect even more guests in the autumn because the location of the Maribor Park allows the opening in early spring and it doesn’t close until late autumn.

Pohorje Bike park will be opened until the end of October and they expect even more guests than last year when they had around 7,000 visitors. More than 70 percent of those are foreign guests, especially from Austria.

Marprom invested around 100,000 euros in the Pohorje Bike Park. After the grand opening of all three trails, they wish to reintegrate into the Gravity card system, which already features 18 European bike parks.

Gregor Valenčič, Sa. J., Vesna Martinec, Radio Maribor, translated by K. Sm.