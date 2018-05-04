Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The legality of all the candidacies still has to be examined. The exact number of parties to take part in the election will be known in a few days. Foto: MMC RTV SLO/BoBo Share

Political parties in a race for votes: The official start of the election campaign

Voters already targeted through different channels

4. May 2018 ob 12:08

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The election campaign ahead of the snap parliamentary elections officially gets under way today. More than 20 parties will be vying for seats in the National Assembly. Whether the parties have correctly submitted their signatures of support will be known on the 13th of May. The first public debates start next week.

The State Election Commission (DVK) will report today how many party lists and lists of candidates were submitted by Thursday midnight. 22 parties submitted their lists until 12 p.m, ten of them in all of the electoral units. The legality of all the candidacies will be examined by the election commission and the electoral units will then have to draw the order in which each of the candidates appears on the ballot papers by the 13th of May. The DVK will publish the lists of candidates for each electoral unit by the 18th of May.

Voter turnout dropping

Those familiar with the political situation in Slovenia forecast a record number of political parties for these elections. The most parties ever to enter an election race was in 1992 – 25 parties, of which only eight made it into the National Assembly. However, during all these years, voter turnout numbers have been constantly falling. The biggest voter turnout was in 1992 – 87%, while the smallest happened at the last elections four years ago in July, when only around 51 percent of all the eligible voters turned out to vote.

Social networks and direct contact with people

The political parties and lists of candidates will have one month to address the voters - until the 1st of June at midnight, after what an election silence comes into force. According to the latest trends, parties and lists of candidates will spend most of their campaign time on social networks and meetings with voters. Party buses, vans and even bicycles are already on roads across the country. Social events are also planned in many places. In their election programs many parties promise to make Slovenia one of the most developed countries in the world and put the country into order.

Voters will get acquainted with the party programs and plans for the following four years at the public debates on TV Slovenija (the first debate will be on Monday, the 7th of May), on Radio Slovenija and through MMC’s special project Grem volit parlamentarce! (I’m off to vote for MPs!) which will mostly focus on young voters.

