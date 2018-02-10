Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! When two World Cups matches took place in South Korea two years ago, Kline took 11th place both in downhill and in the super giant slalom. Photo: www.alesfevzer.com Share

Poor season for Slovenian downhill, better at Olympics?

His best downhill result this winter is 21st place in Wengen

The Olympic program of Alpine skiing will begin with the fastest and most attractive discipline. However, the royal downhill - which is scheduled for Sunday at 3 a.m. CET - may get postponed due to weather.

For the last two seasons, the best Slovenian downhill skier is Boštjan Kline. He had drawn quite some attention after a few top results in previous pre-Olympic winter seasons, and many considered him a candidate for a medal at the Olympic downhill. It has been a year since his first World Cup victory in Kvitfjell. In this winter season, however, no Slovenian specialist for fast disciplines has achieved any notable results. In the royal discipline total rankings, Martin Čater is currently the best-ranked Slovenian with 27th place, while Kline is 33th.

Although the Slovenians were not fast at training, Kline remains optimistic, as he believes that the Olympic competition is something special: "Nerves and pressure are factors that can make surprises at big competitions. Four years ago nobody expected Mayer to become the champion, and that the Hudec would be third in the super-giant or Weibrecht in second place (eight years ago he was also surprisingly third). Because such things do happen, you keep hope that everything is possible. Even if you are not in the narrower circle of favourites or even in the wider, you can still show off your best skiing, you fight until the end and you can climb to the top. Everything is open and everything is possible. You have to show all your aces. "

"The season has not really gone according to wishes, but I still feel good and I feel that I can still get a very good result. A medal is definitely my greatest wishes and dream. I have to work and ski as best as I can. I'm focused on skiing and preparation, because this is what brings everything together,” the 26-year-old skier from Maribor said about his readiness for the Olympics. His best result in the World Cup this winter is 13th place at the super giant slalom match in Val Gardena, while the best downhill outcome was quite average – 21st place in Wengen.

