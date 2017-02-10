Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 3.0 with 1 votes Rate this news article! Pošta Slovenije said that all letters will nonetheless be delivered on time, i.e. within three working days. Foto: BoBo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Postal workers say they are overworked, deliveries affected

Are they staging a work-to-rule?

10. February 2017 ob 20:23

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Mail deliveries have been disrupted since Monday; Pošta Slovenije, the state-owned postal company, said that mail is only being delivered every other day in some parts of the country because many of their employees have taken sick leave.

However, the Postal Workers Union said that too many mail carriers in Slovenia are overworked. Since some of them are often forced to take a day off, other mail carriers have to pick up the slack and deliver twice as many letters per day, meaning that they have to work all day long. Therefore, the Postal Workers Union has urged mail carriers to work no more than 8 hours per day.

Many Slovenians have been laid low by viral infection. 538 Pošta Slovenije employees were on sick leave on Thursday, among them 325 mail carriers.

Pošta Slovenije said that all letters will nonetheless be delivered on time, i.e. within three working days. Other items such as parcels, telegrams, and newspapers will still be delivered daily.

The Postal Workers Union has meanwhile complained that many mail carriers are forced to take a day off even though many of their co-workers are on sick leave. After returning from a day off, they are told to deliver twice as many pieces of mail, said Saša Gržinič, the head of the union.

Gržinič stressed that there aren't enough mail carriers left, as few people are willing to put up with such working conditions. Pošta Slovenije has denied these allegations, saying that they are merely allowing overworked mail carriers to take a day off to recharge.

Pošta Slovenije currently employs 2400 mail carriers, and they are looking to hire another 55. Next week, the Postal Workers Union and Pošta Slovenije are expected to meet and discuss working conditions.

V. M. (RA SLO); translated by D. V.