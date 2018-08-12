Postojna Cave Park breaks the record with 14,000 visitors in one day

16. August 2018 ob 11:10

Postojna - MMC RTV SLO

The Postojna cave, one of the most visited tourist attractions in Slovenia, has broken another record. On Tuesday, for the first time, over 14,000 guests visited this underground beauty, the Predjama Castle and other features of the Postojna Cave Park. The majority of guests came from Italy, Germany, Spain and Israel.

"It seems that all roads lead to the Postojna cave, rather than to Rome," said a satisfied Marjan Batagelj, CEO of the Postojna Cave Park. 7,781 people visited the Cave on Tuesday, while 3,522 people visited Predjama Castle.

Visitor numbers up in other karst caves as well

The number of visits to the Škocjan Cave Park is also increasing by the year, but management ensures that the pressure of visitors is not harmful to the cave. By 1st of August, the Cave had been visited by 116,000, with expected 190,000 by the end of the year. More than 50 guides are employed there and groups need to book their visits.

On average, foreign visitors by far make up the majority, the ratio is 80:20. Fortunately, the increase in visitor numbers is not harming the subterranean environment, says Borut Peric, expert of the Škocjan Cave Park.

A. P. J., MMC, Irena Cunja, Radio Slovenija; translated by A. L.