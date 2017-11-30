Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! CERO Puconci Foto: MMC RTV SLO Share

Power from Prekmurje waste

CERO Puconci

30. November 2017 ob 12:16

Puconci - MMC RTV SLO

The Puconci Waste Management Centre (CEROP) is one of the most successful companies in the Pomurje region. It uses advanced technologies in dealing with waste management and is financially stable.

The CERO Puconci Waste Management Centre operates in sorting, treating and processing everything that is thrown away in Pomurje. From its very beginnings the company has been striving towards green energy use. "In that sense we use landfill gases for the production of electricity and heating power. We also use our roofs for photovoltaic energy," explains the head of CERO Puconci, Feri Cipot.

The company produces an average of around 1,000 megawatt hours annually, or around 90 percent of all the power it needs. As it is located close to a landfill, the company is also the only one in Slovenia to exploit landfill gases for heating its facilities and also for drying waste in the treatment process. In that way it saves around 100.000 euros every year and also helps protect the environment.

"With our system we substantially decrease the impact of landfill gases on the environment, everything burns and we know that one molecule of methane molecule is 16 times more dangerous than one molecule of CO2," said Robert Sočič, the head of the technical team.

The company’s wish is to become completely self-sufficient in energy. That is why CERO Puconci is also considering the use of wind power for the future.

"It looks good. If turns out that the investment is sensible we will make a few windpower stations in the future," said Mr. Cipot.

The wind turbines will otherwise be smaller than those built in windy areas, but big enough for the company to be completely self-sufficient in energy.

Boštjan Rous, TV Slovenija; translated by K. J.