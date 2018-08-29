Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! “I believe that, despite the difficulties waiting for us, we will do good for Slovenia and each and every one of us has a sincere purpose. Different opinions are part of a normal democracy,” said Šarec. Photo: Bobo Share

Presidents of the five parties signed the coalition agreement

29. August 2018 ob 20:56,

last update: 29. August 2018 ob 20:56

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Five parties, the Marjan Šarec List (LMŠ), the Social Democrats (SD), the Modern Centre Party (SMC), the Alenka Bratušek Party (SAB), and the Pensioners’ Party (DeSUS) all signed the coalition agreement on government cooperation. Marjan Šarec thanked the presidents of all the participating parties for a constructive attitude.

“This coalition is going to get crowded because there is quite a lot of us,” Marjan Šarec commented the signing of the coalition agreement or partnership agreement in the offices of the LMŠ party. “All five parties decided they want to do something good for Slovenia. We have been working really hard for the last two months, and during that time, there have been a lot of difficulties and reconciliations and the result of which is the signing of this partnership agreement. I am very happy about it and I would like to thank the presidents for their effort and constructive attitude.”

Šarec added how these days we hear a lot about the reservations, bad scenarios, bad ministers and how he would turn it differently: “Anyone who has gathered the willpower and the courage to enter the government, to put their name on the list of ministerial candidates and anyone who has decided to cooperate with the government, deserves a recognition.” “Especially now when we underestimate everything,” he added.

“I believe that, despite the difficulties waiting for us, we will do good for Slovenia and each and every one of us has a sincere purpose. Different opinions are part of a normal democracy,” said Šarec. “I believe, that we all achieved what we wanted and within the next two weeks, the government will become operational,” he emphasized.

As for ministerial candidates, Šarec pointed out the hypocrisy of the comments: “Some say that this is a reconstruction of old faces, but at the same time they criticize new faces as being unknown.” Alenka Bratušek said after signing the agreement, that she wishes the coalition a lot of success in helping the country. She also added how the candidate for the Health Minister Samo Fakin had already announced that health care needs large financial contribution, so it is important that these two departments work together.

The president of the parliament Dejan Židan and the future candidate for Foreign minister Miro Cerar said that Slovenia will continue to strive for friendly relations with Croatia while insisting on respecting the rule of law or international law. Karl Erjavec said that during each coalition government, there were turbulent periods, which were a result of a desire to implement the programs and interests of the parties, however, it does not depend on the number of coalition parties.

translated by K. Sm.