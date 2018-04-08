Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! 28-year-old Roglič has achieved one of the biggest successes in his career. Foto: Reuters Share

Primož Roglič fell, suffered and conquered Tour of the Basque

Fourth overall victory, the first of the highest series

8. April 2018 ob 07:59

Arrate - MMC RTV SLO

Slovenian cyclist Primož Roglič has become the overall winner of the 2018 Tour of the Basque Country after quickly recovering from a fall in the last stage and then withstanding all attacks from his main rival, Spaniard Mikael Landa.

At the beginning of the 122-kilometre stage between Roger and Eibar, Roglič was involved in a fall, but he picked himself up and caught up with the peloton. In the continuation of the challenging royal stage with eight categorized ascents, Landa constantly breathed down his neck, with Roglič having a weak two-minute lead.

Fourth overall victory, the first of the highest series

28-year-old Roglič has achieved one of the biggest successes in his career. He has already won a stage at Tour de France and Giro d'Italia, and has also become a world champion in the chronometer. Roglič is celebrating his fourth overall victory. Already as a member of the Adria Mobil team from Novo mesto, he won two races, in Slovenia and Azerbaijan, while as a member of the Dutch team, he became the winner of the Algarve race (which does not belong to the world series) and now also of the Tour of the Basque Country.

This is by all means the greatest victory

"This is my most important win so far. By all criteria, it is the greatest victory. The goal of this season has been precisely that – to win a stage race, a one-week race of the world series. I managed to accomplish this already at the start of the season, and I'm optimistic about what comes next," explained Roglič a good two hours after his success at the last, royal stage of Tour of the Basque, in which competitors had to overcome eight categorized climbs. Roglič also added: "A short, sweet stage. Normally no mistakes are allowed. Luckily, everything turned out okay in the end. Even with this unwanted event that happened to me, I'm very happy for the overall win. "

A. V., MMC; translated by K. Z.