Produce may be grown, but children should not ingest the soil

24. May 2017 ob 18:25

MMC RTV SLO

Earlier today, the Environment Agency presented its findings on air and soil pollution levels in the wake of the Kemis fire. Based on the newly released data, the results are worrisome.

Some of the details, including the extent of pollution with carcinogenic substances, are still not known. However, Kemis has told authorities that the company did not store any radioactive or explosive substances. The residents of Vrhnika attended the presentation; they posed numerous questions and once again asked the Environment Agency to cancel Kemis’ environmental operating permit.

When the fire was at its height, a cloud of smoke passed over Vrhnika and began to pollute neighboring hills. But when the blaze was finally extinguished, the surroundings of the Kemis plant bore the greatest impact, explained Janja Turšič from the Agency. Analysis of the local air showed significant contamination with PM10 particulates and mercury.

A soil analysis showed that the ground is polluted with pesticides and other metals over the allowable limit, but not because of the fire. And what do these results mean for the local population? Drinking water from the Vrhnika water supply is safe, says Peter Otorepec from the National Institute of Public Health. Produce is a different matter. It should be thrown out, but not into a compost bin.

Simeona Rogelj, Radio Slovenija

Translated by J. B.