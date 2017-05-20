Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Slovenian producers emphasize the importance of locally produced food. Foto: TV SLO Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Ptuj – paradise for lovers of local cuisine

28th exhibition of Culinary Delights of Slovenian Farms

20. May 2017 ob 09:42

The largest exhibition of culinary delights from Slovenian farms is again being hosted by Ptuj. Its 28th edition will be on display until Sunday.

The grand opening took place on Friday evening at the Minorite monastery in Ptuj. The visitors will have the opportunity to see about 1,100 awarded products and buy locally produced food in the courtyard of the monastery.

The Agricultural Office of Ptuj had started preparing for the exhibition in March with an evaluation of farm-made cuisine in 15 categories. Almost 1,200 samples from 550 farms were sent for tasting.

The Slovenian minister of Agriculture Dejan Židan has also called attention to the importance of local food, adding that Slovenia is the most important market of the country's food industry. The exhibition will be on display until Sunday and is expected to welcome about 12,000 people.

Gabrijela Milošič (TV SLO), translated by K. Z.