Putin wants Russia to participate in the construction of second railway track

At the beginning of their meeting in Moscow, Slovenian president Borut Pahor and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin expressed hope that Pahor's visit to Russia would strengthen economic ties between the two countries.
Putin said he regrets that economic relations between Slovenia and Russia have deteriorated. "It is sad that trade between our two countries has shrunk," said Putin. However, this downward trend appears to have levelled off lately. "I hope this visit will strengthen cooperation between our countries," added Putin.
The Russian president said he hopes that Russian companies can participate in the renovation of co-generation plant Toplarna Ljubljana. He also wants Russia to participate in the construction of the second railway track between the inland hub of Divača and the port of Koper.
Pahor said before the visit that the talks would focus on economic cooperation. However, he also said that he intends to touch upon the situation in Eastern Ukraine and the relationship between the EU and Russia. Pahor told Putin that he hopes a cease-fire in Eastern Ukraine can be negotiated, stressing that this would be key to improving the relationship between the EU and Russia.
Slovenian companies to sign €650 million worth of contracts
Pahor is accompanied by Foreign Minister Karl Erjavec, Agriculture Minister Dejan Židan, Infrastructure Minister Peter Gašperšič, and a large business delegation.
Slovenian companies, among them Iskratel, Riko, Gostol-Gopan, Bosio and Duol, are expected to sign €650 million worth of contracts on the margins of the meeting. Russian energy behemoth Gazprom and Slovenian gas company Geoplin are also set to sign a contract to supply Russian gas to Slovenia. The deal is reportedly worth 700 million euros.
T. H. , L. L.; translated by D. V.
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:25, 10.02.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:06:52, 09.02.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:46, 08.02.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:13, 07.02.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:15, 06.02.2017
|
Dominik Černjak 01:03:03, 06.02.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:54, 05.02.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:09:08, 04.02.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:43, 03.02.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:48, 02.02.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:57, 01.02.2017
|
Meet Natalie Nicholls, an English woman in Slovenia 00:10:15, 29.01.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:47, 31.01.2017
|
Highlights of the week 00:09:38, 31.01.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:01, 30.01.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:04, 29.01.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:43, 28.01.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:08:30, 27.01.2017
|
Informativna oddaja v angleščini in nemščini 00:07:55, 25.01.2017
|
Two Indonesian girls at Ljubljana Castle 00:07:12, 24.01.2017
Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov.
S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov!