Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 5.0 with 1 votes Rate this news article! Pahor said before the visit that the talks would focus on economic cooperation, but he also said that he intends to touch upon the situation in Eastern Ukraine and the relationship between the EU and Russia Foto: Reuters Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Putin wants Russia to participate in the construction of second railway track

Slovenian companies expected to sign €650 million worth of contracts in Russia

10. February 2017 ob 21:58

Moscow - MMC RTV SLO

At the beginning of their meeting in Moscow, Slovenian president Borut Pahor and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin expressed hope that Pahor's visit to Russia would strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

Putin said he regrets that economic relations between Slovenia and Russia have deteriorated. "It is sad that trade between our two countries has shrunk," said Putin. However, this downward trend appears to have levelled off lately. "I hope this visit will strengthen cooperation between our countries," added Putin.

The Russian president said he hopes that Russian companies can participate in the renovation of co-generation plant Toplarna Ljubljana. He also wants Russia to participate in the construction of the second railway track between the inland hub of Divača and the port of Koper.

Pahor said before the visit that the talks would focus on economic cooperation. However, he also said that he intends to touch upon the situation in Eastern Ukraine and the relationship between the EU and Russia. Pahor told Putin that he hopes a cease-fire in Eastern Ukraine can be negotiated, stressing that this would be key to improving the relationship between the EU and Russia.

Slovenian companies to sign €650 million worth of contracts

Pahor is accompanied by Foreign Minister Karl Erjavec, Agriculture Minister Dejan Židan, Infrastructure Minister Peter Gašperšič, and a large business delegation.

Slovenian companies, among them Iskratel, Riko, Gostol-Gopan, Bosio and Duol, are expected to sign €650 million worth of contracts on the margins of the meeting. Russian energy behemoth Gazprom and Slovenian gas company Geoplin are also set to sign a contract to supply Russian gas to Slovenia. The deal is reportedly worth 700 million euros.

T. H. , L. L.; translated by D. V.