Radenci Health Resort celebrates 135th anniversary

Welcomes around 45,000 guests annually

3. October 2017 ob 22:04

The Radenci Health Resort used to be a tourist hotspot before the country of Yugoslavia broke up. Many locals still yearn for those bygone days when the health resort was an economic engine as well as a social hub.

The Radenci Health Resort, which is especially popular with patients suffering from cardiovascular disease, celebrates its 135th anniversary.

It is the health resort and the eponymous mineral water that put the town of Radenci on the map. The mineral water was first bottled in 1869, and the place welcomed its first guests in 1882. The Radenci Health Resort used to be a tourist hotspot before the breakup of Yugoslavia, but lately its glory has faded.

The municipality and local residents have helped restore the local park, but no solution has been found for the town’s many dilapidated villas. “The denationalization process has proven to be a big hurdle for us. Our laws are too cumbersome, so even 20 years on, the process is still not complete,” said Janez Rihtarič, the mayor of Radenci.

Many years ago, the Radenci Health Resort was renamed the Radenci Spa Resort, but now the resort has decided to go back to the roots. “We are a health resort first and foremost, and we’re very proud of that. Our focus is on patients suffering from cardiovascular disease,” said Vesna Maučec, the director of the resort. The Radenci Health Resort welcomes around 45,000 guests annually.

T. H., Cirila Sever; translated by D. V.