"Realistically, we could have won more medals"

26. February 2018 ob 12:54

Pyeongchang - MMC RTV SLO

Slovenia Olympic team head Franci Petek at the end of the winter Olympic Games set out both Slovenian medals - silver won by Jakov Fak in 15-km mass start in biathlon race, and bronze by Žan Košir in snowboard parallel giant slalom, but he is aware that some Slovenian athletes haven't met the expectations.

Petek, a former ski jumper, is now the director of the Ski Association of Slovenia. Slovenia won two medals at the Olympic games of 2018, while four years ago the Slovenian athletes in Sochi won even eight medals, but considering the results achieved in this winter it was unrealistic to expect a similar success.

In South Korea, which hosted the best winter athletes for the first time, hockey players performed as well, and did a great job by winning against the USA and Slovakia, yet Žiga Jeglič, one of the hockey players, caused a doping scandal.

"Naturally I would like to emphasize the two great achievements, the medals. We had some other top results - seven times we placed among the first eight, and 22 times among the first 16. There were some disappointments, as some athletes had higher goals and were actually capable of reaching them, but failed. But that is an integral part of sport, and it happened in other national teams as well. The logistics, which was quite complicated considering the number of different venues, teams, and needs, went smoothly. I am happy we had no serious injury. I must say I am pleased with how it went. Of course, we had to solve some difficult problems, and I believe that we did everything in our power to find solutions," Petek said.

Tilen Jamnik, MMC; translated by G. K.