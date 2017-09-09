Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Slovenian hospitals burdened with debts - owing money to the suppliers and hardly paying its employees – will receive additional EUR 136m in total by the end of the year from the state budget. Photo: Reuters Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Rehabilitation of Slovenian hospitals through intervention bill

80 per cent of financial losses to be covered from state budget for 2017

9. September 2017 ob 08:48

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

After several weeks of coordination between the ministries of health and finance, the government has approved the proposed bill for intervention measures aimed at financial rehabilitation of several state-owned hospitals in Slovenia.

Slovenian hospitals burdened with debts - owing money to the suppliers and hardly paying its employees – will receive additional EUR 136m in total by the end of the year from the state budget.

This amount will suffice for the hospitals to settle 80 per cent of financial losses and debt burdens. The government has pledged to raise the prices of health services. The first response from hospitals to proposed bill is reserved.

At the end of 2016, the total losses of Slovenian hospitals amounted to EUR 170m. The proposed intervention bill for financial rehabilitation of hospitals is a welcome measure but will not deal with the full scope of financial losses, warns the head of the Association of Health Institutions in Slovenia Metod Mezek.

Hospital representatives expect the government to raise the prices of health services. According to health minister Milojka Kolar Celarc, measures aimed at providing the healthcare budget with additional funds that will cover the service price increase will be prepared within the next two months.

Hospitals that will apply for this one-time financial aid, will need to prepare a plan of rehabilitation as well as its execution plan; the process of rehabilitation will be monitored by a rehabilitation committee from the Ministry of Health.

The rehabilitation committee will be able to make suggestions for the health minister to dismiss the hospital’s management board should the financial rehabilitation fail to be executed successfully.

