Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! For the first time in his career, Miha Verlič scored a hat-trick in the national team jersey. Photo: EPA Share

Rejuvenated Lynx "scratch" typically unfavourable Kazakhstan

The British in the lead after win against Italy

28. April 2018 ob 13:50

Budapest - MMC RTV SLO

Slovenian hockey players have won against Kazakhstan 5-3 at the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I in Budapest. Their second consecutive victory keeps alive their hopes of returning to the elite, which seemed impossible after the catastrophic start of the championship mission.

The revived Slovenian team, nicknamed the Lynx, defeated the traditionally disadvantaged opponent in round 4 of group A, Kazakhstan, for the first time in four years and only for the third time in ten matches at world championships. Slovenia had prevailed for the most part of the match (shots on goal ratio 23:36), succeeding to get a two-goal advantage (4-2) for the first time, which Kazakhstan then managed to lower before the last break.

An unforgettable show by Miha Verlič

The match was decided – after the only goal in the last third and the unforgettable performance – by the main hero of the game Miha Verlič, who scored for the first time at world championship. Not just once but three times as well as one assist. He thus celebrated his move to a new club in the next season in the best possible way. He will join forces with Slovenian captain Jan Urbas at Fischtown Pinguins from Bremerhaven in the German league DEL.

Power play comes handy

Verlič's performance was helped by excellent use of power play, as the Slovenian team had also reached their first goals against Hungary in such way. Luck was on the side of courageous Lynx this time, as they were saved by the door frame twice during the match, the second time nine minutes before the end of the match, when the result stood at 4-3.

A. V., Ž. K., MMC; translated by K. Z.