Relive the story of engineer Maks Klodič on a train ride through the Bohinj Tunnel

Klodič also designed the road, the cable railway, and the cog railway that ascend Mt. Triglav

22. May 2017 ob 22:14

Bohinj - MMC RTV SLO

The Museum of Gorenjska and the Slovenian Chamber of Engineers recently restored a rail car that now houses an exhibition dedicated to Maks Klodič, a prominent Slovenian engineer. Passengers can now relive the story of Klodič on a train ride through the Bohinj Tunnel.

“The construction of the Bohinj Tunnel presented a challenge to both the builders and the local community,” said Marjana Žibert, the director of the Museum of Gorenjska, at the opening of the exhibition. She stressed in her address that Klodič’s life as well as the construction of the Bohinj Tunnel are stories worth celebrating.

The exhibition also tells interesting stories about the construction of the Bohinj Tunnel, the longest railway tunnel in Slovenia (6.3 kilometres). The construction of the tunnel was also a pivotal event in Klodič’s life, who wrote many an article on the challenges of the construction process. The articles were published in “Dom in svet”, a literary and cultural journal. Klodič, who also designed the road, the cable railway, and the cog railway that ascend Mt. Triglav, later wrote a book on the construction of the Bohinj Tunnel.



Educated in the Austrian-Hungarian tradition

“Maks Klodič was educated in the Austrian-Hungarian tradition, which was considered to be one of the best educations one could get. The buildings constructed in that era are masterpieces – they’re still functional and require almost no maintenance,” stressed Črtomir Remec of the Slovenian Chamber of Engineers. He said that the exhibition was opening at a time when Slovenia was trying to construct a second railway track between the port of Koper and the inland hub of Divača, adding that engineers agree that the second track should be a double-track railroad.

The opening ceremony was also attended by two granddaughters of the famous engineer, Neda and Adela Klodič.

L. L.; translated by D. V.