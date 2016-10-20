Replica of 2,200-year-old dugout canoe sails down Ljubljanica river

Within the Navis project, archaeologists have launched a replica of a 2,200-year-old dugout canoe originating from Celtic-Roman times into water. Members of the Institute for Underwater Archaeology made the dugout last year by means of a tool used by our ancestors.
The canoe was weighted down and sunk last year, but it has been waiting in the Ljubljanica river until now. Archaeologists have announced that they will build even more dugouts, and they would like to prepare an international regatta of these ancient vessels in the summer. Early on Saturday, archaeologists – with the help of students – checked the state of the sunk canoe, which spent the winter two metres below the surface of the Ljubljanica. It is a replica of a 2,200-year-old dugout canoe that was found in Vrhnika in 2015. The canoe was completely manually dug out of an oak tree trunk.
In the end, the canoe was successfully tested. In spite of the bulky look, the boat is a stable vessel, with nine people easily walking in it, assured the makers.
|
Nightly News in English 21.04. 00:02:03, 21.04.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 21.4.2018 00:03:37, 21.04.2018
|
nightly news in english 20.04 00:01:56, 20.04.2018
|
Meet Maha Ahmed, a Yemeni in Slovenia 00:09:57, 18.04.2018
|
nightly news english 19.4 00:02:33, 19.04.2018
|
News Deutsch 19.4.2018 00:02:49, 19.04.2018
|
News English, 18.04.2018 00:02:52, 18.04.2018
|
Nachrichten Deutsch 18.04.2018 00:02:50, 18.04.2018
|
News in English 17.04.2018 00:02:49, 17.04.2018
|
News Deutsch 17.4.2018 00:03:06, 17.04.2018
|
Two guys from Miami in Koper 00:05:31, 17.04.2018
|
News in English 16.04.2018 00:03:01, 16.04.2018
|
NEWS IN ENGLISH 15th APRIL 2018 00:02:51, 15.04.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 15. 4. 2018 00:03:17, 15.04.2018
|
John Antone 00:27:54, 15.04.2018
|
News in English 14.04.2018 00:03:33, 14.04.2018
|
News Deutsch 14.4.2018 00:03:23, 14.04.2018
|
Highlights of the week 00:07:10, 14.04.2018
|
A Hungarian husband and wife in Bled 00:03:58, 10.04.2018
|
News in English - 13.04.2018 00:03:22, 13.04.2018