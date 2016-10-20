Replica of 2,200-year-old dugout canoe sails down Ljubljanica river

Archaeologists announce that they will build even more dugouts

22. April 2018 ob 10:59

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Within the Navis project, archaeologists have launched a replica of a 2,200-year-old dugout canoe originating from Celtic-Roman times into water. Members of the Institute for Underwater Archaeology made the dugout last year by means of a tool used by our ancestors.

The canoe was weighted down and sunk last year, but it has been waiting in the Ljubljanica river until now. Archaeologists have announced that they will build even more dugouts, and they would like to prepare an international regatta of these ancient vessels in the summer. Early on Saturday, archaeologists – with the help of students – checked the state of the sunk canoe, which spent the winter two metres below the surface of the Ljubljanica. It is a replica of a 2,200-year-old dugout canoe that was found in Vrhnika in 2015. The canoe was completely manually dug out of an oak tree trunk.

In the end, the canoe was successfully tested. In spite of the bulky look, the boat is a stable vessel, with nine people easily walking in it, assured the makers.

Boštjan Veselič, TV Slovenija; translated by K. Z.