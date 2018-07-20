Representatives of the LMŠ and Left start coalition talks

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Representatives of the List of Marjan Šarec (LMŠ) and The Left will start coalition talks today after NSi’s decision to quit its negotiations with the five centrist parties. A timeframe for the coalition talks will be set and the two parties will first focus on the content of the coalition agreement.

The LMŠ decided to invite The Left to the coalition talks after it became clear that all the possibilities of going into a coalition with the NSi (New Slovenia Party), in order to form a new government, were exhausted. The head of the LMŠ, Marjan Šarec, confirmed that they were entering into the talks with The Left with seriousness, and not because they wanted to "waste time and have any hidden scenarios".

Why did the NSi walk away from the talks?

Radio Slovenija journalist Tomaž Celestina says The Left was initially left out as a potential coalition partner because of its radical positions. But now, almost two months after the election, they’re getting a chance. The first comments from the party, once it received the invitation for talks, were calm and pointed to the need of making compromises, in order to fulfill its basic election program. The Left, as one of the other parties strongly rejecting any cooperation with the head of the SDS, Janez Janša, will now have to make an effort to fulfill its earlier commitment, that it would do anything for Slovenia to get a left-oriented government.

A favourable outcome from these negotiations would also bring some peace among the existing fractions within The Left. At the same time, the party would also be able to show that it is prepared to assume its share of responsibility in making Slovenia a better and people-friendly country.

At the moment there is still no answer as to why the NSi decided to walk away twice from the talks with the five parties. And it seems there will be no more chances for the party to return to the negotiations. According to unnamed sources, the NSi had a nice offer on the table: the position of National Assembly Speaker, the Ministry of Defence and one more ministry. If we also add the fact that they did manage to secure the financing of private schools and shorten the waiting times at private medical practices, there can only be three reasons for their decision. The party was afraid to enter the coalition, was not allowed to enter into such a coalition, or NSI’s young leadership went too far in pushing the boundaries as to what it could get for entering the coalition. Whatever the reason, after NSi’s decision the centrist coalition is now more left-oriented, and The Left will have to show its skills in negotiating the content and staffing issues, which it will face for the first time. Perhaps, they might have even learned something from the lesson with the NSi, writes Tomaž Celestina.

B. R., MMC; translated by K. J.