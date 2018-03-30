Resolution aims to improve the mental health of Slovenians

On Tuesday, the National Assembly passed the Resolution on the National Mental Health Program 2018-2028. The resolution introduces a raft of changes.
Mental health experts have said that the changes are long overdue, as this area has been neglected in the past. Mental health issues not only reduce the quality of life for patients and their families – they are also a burden on the economy.
In 2011, more than 38% of the EU’s population, i.e. almost 165 million people, suffered from a mental disorder. The most common mental disorders in Slovenia are stress-related, anxiety and depressive disorders. Additionally, many elderly people suffer from dementia. Alcohol abuse and suicide are also very common.
Timely access to primary care
The resolution identifies six priority areas: decentralization, promotion and protection of mental health, improving accessibility to mental health services, alcohol and suicide prevention programs, and promoting awareness through public education campaigns.
The program also aims to improve access to primary care. Mental health services will be provided to patients through a network of 25 mental health centers for children and their families, and another 25 centers for adults.
|
News in English 30.03.2018 00:03:47, 30.03.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 30. 3. 2018 00:03:36, 30.03.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS ENG 29.3. 00:02:31, 29.03.2018
|
News Deutsch 29.03.2018 00:03:17, 29.03.2018
|
News Deutsch 28.03.2018 00:02:56, 28.03.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 27.03.2018 00:03:03, 27.03.2018
|
News English, 26.03.2018 00:03:47, 26.03.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 18.00 26. 3. 2018 00:03:46, 26.03.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS ENG 25.03.2018 00:02:02, 25.03.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 25.3 2018 00:04:29, 25.03.2018
|
News in English - 24.03.2018 00:03:03, 24.03.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 24. 3. 2018 00:03:49, 24.03.2018
|
News in English 23.3.2018 00:03:41, 23.03.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 23.3.2018 00:03:05, 23.03.2018
|
News in English 22.3.2018 00:02:51, 22.03.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 22.03.2018 00:03:06, 22.03.2018
|
News in English, 21.03.2018 00:04:29, 21.03.2018
|
News Deutsch 21.03.2018 00:03:02, 21.03.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS ENGLISH 20.3 00:02:58, 20.03.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 20.03.2018 00:03:02, 20.03.2018