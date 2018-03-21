Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The Last Supper by Andrej Herrlein (1739-1817) (oil on canvas, 174 x 129) Foto: Lucija Stepančič/The Institute for the Protection of Cultural Heritage of Slovenia Share

Restorers presented three baroque works in St. Nicholas Cathedral

Unknown years and signatures hiding in Novo mesto’s baroque paintings

21. March 2018 ob 12:36

Novo Mesto - MMC RTV SLO

The Cathedral of St. Nicholas at Kapitelj in Novo Mesto now has three more restored baroque paintings on canvas. New insights about these works of art were discovered during their restoration.

Nine years ago the restorers of the Institute for the Protection of Cultural Heritage of Slovenia completed the restoration of the Tintoretto’s central altar painting of St. Nicholas. Over the last few years, three more baroque paintings were renovated in the Novo Mesto Cathedral.

The conservation and restoration works on the painting entitled The Last Supper by Andrej Herrlein (1739-1817) (oil on canvas, 174 x 129) were completed in 2012. The painting’s rich colour palette was thus revealed, while a stylistic analysis of it revealed an unknown author. The painting hangs in the chancel, but due to its semi-circular profile, experts think that this is actually an altar painting.

A hidden veduta was discovered in the lower part of a large painting entitled Crucifixion (oil on canvas, 203 x 109) by an unknown painter, due to the contraction of the painting. The veduta was taken into account during the restoration work.

Restorers also discovered that Valentin Metzinger actually painted the painting entitled Christ on the Mount of Olives at the end of his creative period. The cleaning of the painting revealed an unknown signature and the year of its creation - 1753. This probably comes as a surprise to art historians, for until now it was believed that this work originated from the beginning of his creative work. It now became clear that the painting should be treated as a late work.

The Ministry of Culture paid for all three of the restorations, as they were within the framework of the regular programme of the restoration centre's work.

Jože Žura (Radio Slovenija, M. K. (MMC), translated by A. L.; photo: The Institute for the Protection of Cultural Heritage of Slovenia