The University Medical Centre (UKC) in Ljubljana has employed retired doctor David B. Vodušek, the long time head of the neurology department, to fill in a novice doctor work position. Foto: BoBo

Retired director fills entry-level job position at Ljubljana’s medical centre

28. November 2017 ob 11:50

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The University Medical Centre (UKC) in Ljubljana has employed retired doctor David B. Vodušek, the long time head of the neurology department, to fill in a novice doctor work position. The medical centre says Vodušek was the only candidate who applied for the job. The Slovenian Junior Doctors organization warns of a lack of doctors in Slovenia.

The long time head of the neurology department signed a one year contract with UKC Ljubljana to fill the post of specialist doctor with no experience. He says he did it, because he did not want to go into pension just yet, regardless of the fact that it does seem strange to him as well, that someone who has been a medical director for many years would want to perform routine tasks. "I have to admit, that I applied for the specialist doctor position without going into the details," said Vodušek.

UKC Ljubljana told Vodušek about the job notice. Because of his years of service and work experience Vodušek is in the 57th salary grade, which is seven grades higher than the specialist doctor position, for which he applied. Vodušek says he did not condition the signing of the contract with anything, and that he did realize that he would be performing routine tasks.

UKC: Only Vodušek applied

UKC Ljubljana responds that Vodušek was the only one who applied for the position, and that he will still be in the 57th salary grade as that was the last salary he received when he was head of the neurology department. The job notice was made public for only three days, and although the only one to apply for the position was an over-qualified doctor, UKC Ljubljana said it was pleased with the outcome and decided not to repeat the process.

The Slovenian Junior Doctors organization says the case is an indicator of bigger systemic problems. There are too few young doctors in Slovenia, and those that are employed are overburdened with work. "The case is very symptomatic for Slovenia’s healthcare system. If we think about it, an employer needs someone to do a job, and considering the fact that there is a lack of doctors in Slovenia, the employer ends up with the only person ready to do the job," says Tina Bergant, a representative of the Slovenian Junior Doctors. She adds that if the state does create adequate conditions, young doctors wouldn’t be forced to go abroad.

Aleksandra Trupej, TV Slovenija; translated by K. J.