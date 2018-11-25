Domen Prevc shone bright as a meteor two years ago in Ruka, scoring four wins within a month. After last year's season, which is best forgotten, he has now returned to the A-team and almost landed at the podium straight away with the longest jump of Saturday's match in Ruka. Foto: Reuters Share

Returnee Domen Prevc lands just below podium with longest jump

Three Slovenians among ten, five "eagles" win points

25. November 2018 ob 10:51

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Wind lottery in Ruka in northern Finland ultimately compressed the competition down to one series and a nice team success for the Slovenian ski jumping team. Domen Prevc won fourth place with 146,0 m, Timi Zajc was seventh and Anže Lanišek finished in tenth place.



Slovenian “veteran” Jernej Damjan and novice Žak Mogel have won points at the second match of the winter season in the ski jumping World Cup, finishing in the 23rd and 24th places respectively. In his second-ever World Cup match, Mogel has already scored points among the jumping elite. Only two from the Slovenian seven left empty-handed: Bor Pavlovčič was 33th, having missed the final series only by a point, while Anže Semenič had a completely failed jump and ended in 60th place among 65 competitors.



Winning the yellow jersey with first-ever victory

Ryo Kobayashi celebrated his first victory in the World Cup, scoring 142.0 points ahead of two Poles, Kamil Stoch and Piotr Zyla. The 22-year-old Japanese has also taken over the lead in the World Cup. The winner of the opening match in Wisla, Evgeniy Klimov from Russia, was seemingly under too much pressure. The last man to jump in the first series landed at 121.5 metres, which only brought him 31st place and no points.



Prevc with longest jump by far

After the cancellation of Friday’s qualifications in Ruka, Saturday’s attempt was unsuccessful due to strong winds. After two delays, the match started at 5.50 pm and comprised only one series. After the long wait, the Slovenian “eagles” started the competition well. Last year’s winner Jernej Damjan jumped 129.5 metres and took over the lead for a while. Domen Prevc succeeded in performing the longest jump, almost a flight – he landed at 146.0 m near Ruka’s ski jump record. The 19-year-old Prevc took advantage of the buoyant wind. Due to wind compensation, 21.2 points were deduced. The youngest of the Prevc brothers had won for the first time in the World Cup precisely in Ruka, i.e., on 25 November 2016, followed by three victories in December.



To. G., MMC; translated by K. Z.