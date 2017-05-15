Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Revoz in Novo mesto confirmed for MMC that production was relaunched after it was interrupted on Friday evening and Saturday morning due to a cyber-attack. Foto: BoBo Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Revoz relaunches production

New cyber-attacks predicted for today

15. May 2017 ob 11:58

Novo mesto - MMC RTV SLO

Revoz in Novo mesto confirmed for MMC that production was relaunched after it was interrupted on Friday evening and Saturday morning due to a cyber-attack.

On Sunday they managed to re-establish most of the connection after the information systems failure.

Seven more cyber-attacks besides the one against Revoz have been reported, but no successful attempt of breaking into information systems of the Slovenian official institutions were reported. Police and the Government Office for the Protection of Classified Information are monitoring the situation.

As reported in the Prva jutranja kronika informative show, the Renault factory in Douai in northern France today remained closed.

The extent of the Friday cyber-attacks, the largest so far, will become clear today. So far Europol noted 200,000 attacks in more than 150 countries, and it is to be expected that today, after getting to their work places, more people will learn that they had been victims of the cyber-attack.

K. T., MMC; translated by G. K.