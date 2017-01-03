Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The representatives of Japan's industrial giant, which sold three billion euros worth of goods last year, are well acquainted with the existing possibilities in Ribnica. Foto: EPA Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Ribnica hoping for the Yaskawa factory of industrial robots

3. January 2017 ob 09:32

Ribnica - MMC RTV SLO

The Japanese Yaskawa group already has a company in Slovenia - Yaskawa Ristro in Ribnica. It now intends to build a factory of industrial robots in Slovenia, which would initially employ around 160 people. The number would later rise to 200 people.

The location of the factory has not been determined yet, as apart from Ribnica names of other municipalities are also being mentioned as candidates. However, in the land of woodenware they hope that the world's biggest manufacturer of industrial robots will decide to build its factory in their municipality.

Apart from Slovenia, other countries competing for the big Japanese investment were the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. Poland and Slovenia were said to be the favourites, but according to the mayor of Ribnica, Jože Levstek, the biggest chance is being given to his municipality where Yaskawa already has its European subsidiary. "Robots are already being manufactured here, so we can say the production process is already flowing. From what I've heard the sale of robots from here will continue at least for two more years. That's why I think it would be sensible to make the investment in Ribnica."

The representatives of Japan's industrial giant, which sold three billion euros worth of goods last year, are well acquainted with the existing possibilities in Ribnica. They are especially interested in the municipality's empty apartments, areas for construction, kindergarten and school. Ribnica has all that, but in the future it would also have to provide secondary and higher education facilities. Experts in different fields will be required if Yaskawa decides to invest in Ribnica.

"I have to say that we have already held talks with the deans of the faculties in Novo Mesto, who said they were prepared to establish departments here for special fields of study," added mayor Levstek.

Apart from the factory and new employments, it will also be important for Ribnica that the Japanese bring with them development and additional research. Mayor Jože Levstek humorously added that in a land where added value is created by making toothpicks out of ordinary hazel branches, one is preordained to succeed.

Marko Škrlj, Radio Slovenija; translated by K. J.