At the beginning of the river navigation season, navigators on the Soča River warn against a lot of alluvium and obstacles, which have still not been removed, and call for caution. Foto: Radio Koper

River navigation season begins on the Soča, conditions still dangerous

All obstacles will be removed by 29 March

17. March 2018 ob 10:05

Kobarid - MMC RTV SLO

At the beginning of the river navigation season, navigators on the Soča River warn against a lot of alluvium and obstacles, which have still not been removed, and call for caution.

Although the river navigation season officially starts on the 15th of March each year, the situation is currently still dangerous due to high water level and many trees being stuck in the river. Since the water is lumber, obstacles will not be removed until 29 March, just before Easter, when the first major tourist boom is expected in the Posočje region, warns a notification posted on the web portal soča-plovba.si,

"In some places, removing obstacles is very dangerous, we have a lot of branches and roots again. For example, on Saturday we checked the Čezsoča-Boka segment, and located 28 sections with dangerous debris there – and this is only a short segment," says Suzana Konec, director of the intermunicipal administration, which manages the waterway navigation. By the end of the month, they advise special caution and warn everyone to check the situation before going into the river in person as well as through the web portal.

According to unofficial data, around 200,000 people annually enjoy the Soča River, especially in the high season. There is plenty of criticism that the Soča has become a real highway, which is anything but pleasurable. There are about 70 domestic and foreign providers of water sports on the Soča, and two new ones are expected to join this year.

Mariša Bizjak, Radio Koper; translated by K. Z.