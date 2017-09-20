Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Roglič made history on Wednesday as he became the first Slovenian rider to win a medal in a World Championship time trial. Photo: Reuters Share

Roglič claims silver at World Cycling Championships in Bergen

Tratnik finishes 10th

20. September 2017 ob 20:12

Bergen - MMC RTV SLO

Slovenian cyclist Primož Roglič bagged silver in the men’s time trial at the 2017 World Cycling Championships in Bergen, Norway. Dutchman Tom Dumoulin clinched gold, while Chris Froome of Britain finished third to win bronze.

Domoulin, the winner of this year’s Giro D’Italia, finished the race 58 seconds ahead of Roglič. Britain’s Chris Froome came in third, 1:21 minutes behind Domoulin. Slovenian Jan Tratnik finished the race in 10th place.

For the first time in the history of World Championships, the men’s time trial ended in a climb. The course in Bergen is 31 kilometres long, and Roglič was the fastest rider up the 3.4-kilometre climb.Today’s medal capped off an outstanding year for Roglič, who earlier this year became the first Slovenian to win a stage of the Tour de France.

Roglič became the first Slovenian rider to win a medal in a World Championship time trial, and the second to win a medal in a World Championship. In 2001, Andrej Hauptmanwon bronze at the World Road Cycling Championships in Lisbon.

