Roglič in Ljubljana on Monday, after a stop in San Sebastian

4. August 2018 ob 12:13

Saturday, less than a week after the end of the Tour de France, where he excelled with the overall fourth place. Slovenian fans will be able to greet Roglič at the Ljubljana city hall on Monday at 7 pm.

Clasica San Sebastian is the most demanding Spanish or Basque one-day race. Cyclists will have to complete the 228.7-kilometre route, which includes eight climbs: twice on Jaizkibel (first category) and Arkale (second category), and then four other climbs of the third category.

The race will end with a 1.8-kilometre uphill struggle with an average incline of eleven percent and the maximum of 22 percent on a short section, which will be followed by a descent to the finish line.

Last year, Polishman Michal Kwiatkowski won the race last year, with Frenchman Tony Gallopin and Dutchman Bauke Mollemo joining him on the podium. The Pole will not be defending the win in San Sebastian this year. Instead of him, Sky's team will be led by Colombian Egan Bernal.

Roglič among favourites, Pibernik also to perform

Bernal is one of the favourites for the Saturday's race – in addition to Roglič, Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe, Briton Adam Yates, Belgian Greg van Avermaet, Spaniard Mikel Land and Dan Martin from Ireland. Another Slovenian besides Roglič, Luka Pibernik (Bahrain-Merida) will perform. Roglič will be the highest-ranking cyclist to perform in San Sebastian after having raced at this year's Tour de France. The top three – Geraint Thomas, Tom Dumoulin and Chris Froome – have all decided to take some time off to rest.

A. V., MMC; translated by K. Z.