Slovenian Magazine
Slovenian Magazine
Radio Si
Listen live
Radio Slovenija (SLO)
MMR
Avdio / Video (SLO)
Prava ideja! Jean Michel Morel in...
Event Guide (SLO)
Bryan Adams
News in English
Overall rating: Your rating:
Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article!
Until Sunday, Ptuj will once again be turned into Roman Poetovio. Foto: BoBo

Related news articles

24. April 2018
Slovenian historical towns and cities

Share

Roman Games in Slovenia's oldest town

16. August 2018 ob 11:26
Ptuj - MMC RTV SLO

The 11th Roman Games start in Ptuj today, finishing on Sunday. The Games are one of the biggest presentations of the Roman period in this part of Europe.

Until Sunday, Ptuj will once again be turned into Roman Poetovio, and under the motto "the year of four Ceasars", the town will be occupied by gladiators, legionaries, senators and other worthies. The main event will take place in the town centre on Saturday, while Sunday's events are intended primarily for families.

This year's events are an introduction to celebrations marking 1,950 years since the first written record of this doyen of Slovene towns.

Danijel Poslek, Radio Slovenija; translated by A. L.
TV & Radio
News in English 15.08.2018 00:03:35, 15.08.2018
DEUTSCHE NEWS 15.8.2018 00:04:23, 15.08.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 14. 8. 2018 00:03:38, 14.08.2018
News in English 14.08.2018 00:03:30, 14.08.2018
News in English, 13.08.2018 00:03:32, 13.08.2018
News Deutsch 13.8.2018 00:02:53, 13.08.2018
News English 12.8.2018 00:02:58, 12.08.2018
DEUTSCHE NEWS 12.8.2018 00:04:37, 12.08.2018
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 11.8. 00:02:13, 11.08.2018
DEUTSCHE NEWS 11.8.2018 00:04:11, 11.08.2018
Nightly news in English 10.08.2018 00:03:46, 10.08.2018
News Deutsch 10.8.2018 00:03:25, 10.08.2018
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 9.8. 00:02:24, 09.08.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 09.08.2018 00:02:50, 09.08.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 8. 8. 2018 00:04:15, 08.08.2018
NEWS ENGLISH, 08.08.2018 00:03:35, 08.08.2018
News in English 07.08.2018 00:03:37, 07.08.2018
News Deutsch 7.8.2018 00:03:12, 07.08.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 6. 8. 2018 00:03:44, 06.08.2018
News in English 06.08.2018 00:03:42, 06.08.2018