Roman Games in Slovenia's oldest town

The 11th Roman Games start in Ptuj today, finishing on Sunday. The Games are one of the biggest presentations of the Roman period in this part of Europe.
Until Sunday, Ptuj will once again be turned into Roman Poetovio, and under the motto "the year of four Ceasars", the town will be occupied by gladiators, legionaries, senators and other worthies. The main event will take place in the town centre on Saturday, while Sunday's events are intended primarily for families.
This year's events are an introduction to celebrations marking 1,950 years since the first written record of this doyen of Slovene towns.
