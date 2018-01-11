Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Just before the New Year, SDS obtained a 450,000 loan from Dijana Đuđić from Prijedor in the Republic of Srpska in Bosnia-Herzegovina, which has favorable tax rates. Foto: MMC RTV SLO Share

SDS terminates its loan agreement with Dijana Đuđić

The loan amount already taken out has apparently been returned

11. January 2018 ob 20:23

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

SDS has announced that it has returned the loan that the party had received from Bosnian citizen Dijana Đuđić.

Just before the New Year, SDS obtained a 450,000 loan from Dijana Đuđić from Prijedor in the Republic of Srpska in Bosnia-Herzegovina, which has favorable tax rates. The amount has been broken up into three parts, with the loan agreement set to last until 2019. To secure the loan, a share in the company Nova Obzorja ("New Horizons") had been set aside as collateral, explained SDS President Janez Janša at a press conference on Wednesday.

However, Slovenian legislation limits the amount of loans that political parties can receive from people in a year to ten times the average gross monthly wage, according to a statement made by the Court of Audit President Tomaž Vesel on Wednesday.

"If a violation of the law is proven, we will pay the fine," SDS announced in a new Tweet. At the same time, the party said it expects the media to show the same diligence when reporting on other controversies, such as Iranian money laundering at NLB, the sale of the newspaper Večer, and the cancelation of a 16-million-euro debt owed by a company owned by Ljubljana Mayor Zoran Janković's family members.

The court of Audit is continuing its investigation

Despite the return of the loan, the Court of Audit will launch a pre-audit investigation. By returning the loan, the party cannot avoid a penalty, but their action could result in a lower fine. If a violation is proven, the Court of Audit could file a prosecution request at the Ljubljana Circuit Court. That court would then set a fine, which could range between 4200 and 21,000 euros for the party and between 450 and 900 euros for the person responsible – Janez Janša in this case.

