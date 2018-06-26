Šefic announces tough measures if Croatia doesn’t protect EU’s borders

The number of captured illegal migrants along the Slovenia-Croatia border suggests that neighbouring Croatia is incapable of protecting its borders, which are also the external borders of the European Union. If this continues, Slovenia will be forced to take measures which would in a way mean closing the Schengen border with Croatia.
Almost 1,000 captured illegal migrants in the border area with Croatia every month is absolutely too much, and at the same time proof that Croatia, despite its efforts, is not doing its job the way it should. Therefore, according to the State Secretary at the Ministry of Interior, Boštjan Šefic, if the trend continues Slovenia will be forced to adopt certain measures "which won’t be easy, not for Slovenia or anyone, but in this case necessary", announced Šefic.
Croatia’s porous border represents a failure for the country, which wishes to join the Schengen area, and also for EU’ border agency Frontex, which should secure EU’s external borders. German and Austrian proposals lean towards the option of setting up Frontex patrols further north along the Slovenia-Croatia border. Šefic says that Slovenia’s position is clear: "Frontex has to protect EU’s external borders. But of course, if EU’s external border has already fallen and we don’t have enough of our own resources, in that case we would welcome Frontex activities along our border."
As in the year 2015, Slovenia could also call on the help of the police forces of neighbouring countries. However, Šefic says that protecting EU’s external borders must remain a priority, as we need to know who is coming into the European Union and with what kind of intention. He adds that if we are not successful in this, drastic measures may follow. Some, perhaps, even in the coming months.
|
News in English - 30.07.2018 00:02:24, 30.07.2018
|
News in deutsch 18:00:00 30. 7. 2018 00:03:04, 30.07.2018
|
News Englis 29.7. 00:03:40, 29.07.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 29.7.2018 00:03:07, 29.07.2018
|
News in English 28.07.2018 00:04:07, 28.07.2018
|
News Deutsch 28.7.2018 00:03:38, 28.07.2018
|
News in English - 27.07.2018 00:03:18, 27.07.2018
|
News Deutsch 27.7.2018 00:02:59, 27.07.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 26.7 00:02:30, 26.07.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 26.7.2018 00:03:43, 26.07.2018
|
News in English - 25.07.2018 00:03:54, 25.07.2018
|
News Deutsch 25.07.2018 00:03:42, 25.07.2018
|
News in English - 24.07.2018 00:03:16, 24.07.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 24.7.2018 00:03:20, 24.07.2018
|
News in English - 23.07.2018 00:03:03, 23.07.2018
|
News Deutsch 23.07.2018 00:03:54, 23.07.2018
|
News in English 22nd July 2018 00:02:57, 22.07.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 22.7.2018 00:04:18, 22.07.2018
|
Robert Šarman 00:25:59, 22.07.2018
|
News in English 21.07.2018 00:03:49, 21.07.2018