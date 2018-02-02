Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Serbian AIK Banka denied permission to buy Gorenjska Banka. Foto: BoBo Share

Serbian AIK Banka denied permission to buy Gorenjska Banka

2. February 2018 ob 10:13

Beograd,Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The National Bank of Serbia has revoked AIK Banka's permit to take over the Slovenian Gorenjska Banka. The head of the Serbian bank, Miodrag Kostić, hopes they can still obtain all the necessary permits in an "acceptable time frame".

According to the website of the National Bank of Serbia, irregularities were detected in the business practices of AIK Banka. The National Bank therefore decided to revoke its given consent in 2016 for the takeover of Gorenjska Banka, as every takeover of a subsidiary outside of Serbia brings greater risks and could potentially threaten its financial position. AIK Banka, which already owns one fifth of Gorenjska Banka, is therefore unable to purchase the additional 37,6 percent share of the bank - a deal which was already agreed with Sava.

In order to purchase the above-mentioned stake in Gorenjska Banka, AIK Banka was supposed to present evidence, not more than 15 days old, that it had the permission of the National Bank of Serbia, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Slovenia. The Slovenian regulator has not revoked the Serbian bank's permit, and AIK Banka still has the permit of the European Central Bank.

NBS: The conditions are no longer fulfilled

The National Bank of Serbia (NBS) says it continuously monitors the credit ratings and legality of the banks' businesses, in order that their financial positions don't weaken. Considering the detected irregularities in AIK Banka's business practices, the Serbian central bank decided that all the conditions for the takeover of Gorenjska Banka were no longer fulfilled.

According to the National Bank of Serbia, it has adopted and is still adopting all the necessary measures. If AIK Banka were to once again request for a permit to take over Gorenjska Banka, the central bank would then again, as always, formally and factually assess whether all the legally required conditions have been fulfilled.

Serbian businessman Miodrag Kostić, who wants to take over Gorenjska Banka through his Serbian AIK Banka, is convinced that they will obtain all the necessary permits in an "acceptable time frame" and finalize the purchase of the shares.

Mr. Kostić did not wish to comment the work of the supervisory bodies. "They have their own procedures and we will respect them. I think that we will get the consent for the purchase in the repeat procedure," was his announcement.

Answering to a question whether he would be able to obtain all the permits and money for purchasing the shares of Gorenjska Banka in 45 days, his reply was that money had never been an issue for AIK Banka. The only problem were the procedures.

The prime ministers of Slovenia and Serbia, Miro Cerar and Ana Brnabić, also commented the decision of the National Bank of Serbia after a joint government session at Brdo pri Kranju. Cerar stressed that the Slovenian government was striving to attract more foreign investments in Slovenia. "All foreign investors are welcome in Slovenia, even Serbian. But the law and decisions of the regulatory authorities must be respected," explained PM Cerar. In this concrete case, according to PM Cerar, the sale procedure of Gorenjska Banka has been temporarily halted, but would be finalized when the regulatory bodies receive the required assurances. "The government will not and cannot intervene in this process, as it is out of its jurisdiction," Cerar highlighted.

His Serbian colleague, Ana Brnabić, said she would not interfere in the politics of the National Bank of Serbia. She was informed about the revoked permit, but did not ask Governor Jorgovanka Tabaković about the central bank's decision as she did not wish to influence it, explained Serbia's PM Brnabić. She also stressed that the National Bank of Serbia was an independent institution.

Al. Ma., MMC; translated by K. J.