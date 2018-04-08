Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 5.0 with 1 votes Rate this news article! They intend to produce around 10,000 gramophones in a year. Foto: Kickstarter Share

Serial production of world’s only floating gramophones launched in Nova Gorica

40 floating gramophones have been sold in Slovenia

8. April 2018 ob 14:33

Nova Gorica - MMC RTV SLO

Mag-Lev Audio has launched the production of the world's only floating gramophones in rented premises in Nova Gorica. The company has recently employed 12 more people and now comprises a total of 20 people.

Directors Tomaž Pegan and Davorin Furlan said at a presentation in the Primorska Technology Park in Vrtojba that they plan to produce around 1,500 floating gramophones per month. The first products will be sent to around 850 customers who have already paid through successful online campaigns. Distributors from different countries across the world will be next, as some have already placed their first pre-orders.

So far, about 40 floating gramophones have been sold in Slovenia, while others will be sent abroad. Pegan said that in a year they intend to produce around 10,000 gramophones. More than 50 percent of the components in them are from Slovenia, they are being made by producers from all over the country.

La. Da., MMC; translated by K. Z.