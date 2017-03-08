Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Between March 10 and 19 the best Slovenian chefs will pamper their guests with special menus. Foto: Teden restavracij Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Single price menus at 99 Slovenian restaurants

Summer Restaurant Week

8. March 2017 ob 12:20

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The hunting season for tables at the summer Restaurant Week is open! Between March 10 and 19 the best Slovenian chefs will pamper their guests with special menus.

The single price for a menu is € 17.

You can choose among as much as 99 restaurants, nine of those participating for the first time: Restavracija Union (Ljubljana), Steakhouse (Maribor), Restavracija Amon (Olimje), Hotel Planinka (Ljubno ob Savinji), Gostilna Triglav (Dobrna), Gostilna Ribnik (Zagorje ob Savi), Tri Lučke (Sremič), Gostišče Kapušin (Krasinec), Gostilna pri hrastu (Nova Gorica).

The leading region by the number of participating restaurants became the region of Štajerska (27), ahead of Ljubljana and its surroundings (26), Gorenjska (15), Primorska (14), Dolenjska (13), Prekmurje (2), Notranjska (1) and Koroška region (1).

Nature as the common thread

"Not only the number of guests of the Restaurant Week is growing, but their awareness is increasing. Also the fact that every year the price is higher by one euro means that the guests demand more every year, and expect to get it," Uroš Mencinger, culinary critic and selector, explained. He said that the summer Restaurant Week poses a special challenge for the chefs, as they have to create menus during winter, while the guests expect spring on their plates in the middle of march: "And this year the colour of the common thread is green, i.e. nature."

All the information on booking on participating restaurants, available places and the menus can be found on the website spletna stran Tedna restavracij.

