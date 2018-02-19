Sixt Primorska wins its first cup tournament after an outstanding third quarter

The basketball “project” known as Sixt Primorska is already getting results. The team from the Primorska region won its first cup title after beating Šenčur Gorenjska Gradbena Družba in the Spar Cup final with a score of 83:63.
Slovenian basketball therefore got a new winner of a cup tournament – the sixth so far-- in Ljubljana’s Tivoli Hall. The third quarter of the game proved to be decisive. The team coached by Jurica Golemac won that quarter by a score of 28:14; it was also the part of the game in which Matic Rebec scored 12 of his 28 points.
Rebec also scored five assists and four rebounds. His statistical index was 34.
Sixt Primorska, which had defeated the defending cup winner Petrol Olimpija in Friday’s semifinal, managed to build a nine-point lead by the sixth minute (14:5). With a rally of 7:0, it attained a double-digit lead in the 11th minute (21:10). Šenčur managed to tie the game with a ten-point rally before the end of the quarter (29:29), while Primorska scored the final five points in the first half for a lead of 34:29.
Dino Murić scored at the start of the second half. Sixt Primorska then took the lead with a rally of 10:0 in four minutes. Rebec scored five points, and Primorska found itself with a 44:31 lead. At one point, it was 23 points ahead (82:59).
The winners had a 44-percent field goal rate (48 percent in the case of three players), while the losing team had a 33-percent field goal rate. Sixt Primorska was also ahead in rebounds (42:35).
