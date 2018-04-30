Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Damir Skomina will referee his third Champions League semifinal. Foto: EPA Share

Skomina will referee the upcoming Roma vs. Liverpool match

This will be his third time refereeing a Champions League semifinal game

30. April 2018 ob 19:19

Rim - MMC RTV SLO



Damir Skomina will referee this Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League return match in which Roma will face off against Liverpool. In the first game, the British team defeated its Italian counterpart with a score of 5:2.

Skomina will receive help from assistant referees Jure Praprotnik and Robert Vukan, additional assistants Matej Jug and Slavko Vinčič, as well as fourth official Tomaž Klančnik. This will be the seventh semifinal game for Skomina in European competitions.

Damir Skomina has been on the International Referees List since 2003 and has been a part of the so-called elite group of European referees for several years. Since the 2011/2012 season, he has refereed semifinal games of one of the major European tournaments – the Champions League semifinal twice, the Europa League semifinal four times, and both semifinals last year. In 2012, he refereed the UEFA Super Cup as well as the quarterfinals of the 2012 and 2016 European Championships. Last year, he also refereed the Europa League final between Manchester United and Ajax.

In this year’s playoff action, he refereed the final-16 game between Barcelona and Chelsea in the Champions League. For the first time ever, he was also chosen to referee at the upcoming World Cup in Russia.

T. J.; translated by J. B.