Slovenia and Croatia support EU enlargement to Western Balkans

The honorary guest was the German president

4. June 2017 ob 11:16

Leaders of countries involved into the "Brdo - Brioni" process: Slovenia, Croatia, BiH, Montenegro, Serbia, Kosovo, Albania and Macedonia, have emphasized the necessity of continuing dialogue and cooperation between the countries of the Western Balkans as well as respecting the rule of law, avoiding nationalistic rhetorics and also of EU paying greater attention to this region.

The honorary guest, the German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, has expressed his own as well as Germany's support to the region, warning that the Balkans should never again return to the 1990s.

After the meeting of all presidents at Brdo near Kranj, the Slovenian president Borut Pahor noted that it Slovenia and Croatia fail to implement the Court of Arbitration's pending decision regarding the border dispute within six months, they will no longer have moral authority to lead the Brdo-Brioni process. Pahor argues that both sides should abide by the arbitration agreement, especially in the light of incidents and other troubles that plagued past relations between the two countries.

