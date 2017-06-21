Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Temperatures are expected to rise up to 35 degrees Celsius in the coming days. Photo: Reuters Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

Slovenia hit by heatwave on the first day of summer

Heatwave to persist for at least a week

21. June 2017 ob 19:39

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The first major summer heatwave struck Slovenia on Wednesday, June 21 – with temperatures forecast to reach up to 35 degrees Celsius. June 21 also marks the summer solstice and the first day of summer.

Andrej Velkavrh of the Slovenian Environment Agency (ARSO) told Radio Slovenia that temperatures are set to rise up to 34 or 35 degrees Celsius. The mornings are also expected to get warmer, and there is an increased chance of thunderstorms and summer downpours.

The forecast is similar for Slovenia’s neighbouring countries. A heat warning has been issued for Zagreb, the capital of Croatia. However, according to Velkavrh, temperatures will be only slightly higher than in Slovenia. Croatia’s coastal region will be about as warm as Slovenia, but somewhat higher temperatures are forecast for the east of Croatia. A mild wind will keep temperatures somewhat lower.

Water temperatures off the Slovenian coast are hovering at around 24 degrees Celsius, but are expected to reach 25°C and more in the coming days.

High ozone level warnings

The National Institute of Public Health (NIJZ) said that elevated ozone levels are to be expected in the summer months, particularly in the coastal region. Ozone can lead to adverse health effects, especially in children and the elderly, as well as in people with respiratory and cardiac disease. When ozone levels are elevated, people should limit outdoor physical activities.

Velkavrh said that ozone becomes a problem if a westerly wind blows from Italy’s polluted industrial regions. According to Velkavrh, ozone levels are expected to reach unhealthy levels on Friday and Saturday.

Heatwave came early this year

MeteorologistAndrej Pečenko told the Slovenian Press Agency (STA) that for the past few years the heatwaves that struck Slovenia were short and intense, but this year’s first summer heatwave is expected to persist for at least a week. Since the sun is at its highest point in the sky, the heatwave is more intense. Pečenko believes that Slovenia will be hit by several heatwaves this summer.

According to Pečenko, the weather is different this summer. The heatwave came early this year, and it hasn’t been raining for a long time. Pečenko believes that we’re in for a long summer with above-average temperatures.

Slovenia has experienced several heatwaves in the past few years, and temperatures have regularly reached 35°C plus. In 2013, when the summer was exceptionally hot, Ljubljana recorded 11 days above 35°C. The record was set in the summer of 2003, when Ljubljana recorded 52 hot days.

G. C.; translated by D. V.