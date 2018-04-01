Hens in Slovenia lay on average a million eggs a day

According to the latest data, there are about 1.7 million laying hens in Slovenia, which lay on average a million eggs a day. The self-sufficiency rate in eggs is high, almost 95%, which means that indigenous production of eggs almost entirely satisfies domestic consumption (consumption for fodder, food and in industry).
Export of eggs from Slovenia always exceeds import of eggs to Slovenia. In 2017 Slovenia exported EUR 4.5 million of eggs and imported EUR 2.7 million of eggs. Most eggs are exported to Croatia (two thirds), followed by Austria (22%) and Hungary (6%). On the other hand, most eggs are imported from Lithuania (39%), followed by Italy (30%) and Latvia (10%). Import of eggs depends on the season; they are mostly imported in March and April. In March 2017 about 20% of the total annual import of eggs was recorded.
Eggs in Slovene stores have become much more expensive over the past ten years. Since 2008 their price has increased by 38.8%. In the same period, prices in the group “food” went up on average by 23.7%. In 2017 ten hen’s eggs cost on average EUR 1.7.
On average almost 11 kilograms or 178 eggs per person per year are consumed in Slovenia. Data on consumption show the amount available to people in Slovenia in one year. One has to keep in mind that consumption includes losses and changes in stocks at the level of the retail store and final consumers. According to people’s assessment of how many eggs they consume in one year, the annual consumption is much lower at 80 eggs per person per year.
The Statistical Office does not monitor the statistics of Easter eggs (pirhi in Slovene). However, as regards the family name Pirh, there are 77 persons with this family name in Slovenia.
