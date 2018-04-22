In 2017 1.69 million passengers travelled through all three Slovenian international airports (Ljubljana Jože Pučnik Airport, Airport of Edvard Rusjan Maribor, Portorož Airport).

Increase of passenger and goods traffic at three Slovenian international airports

In 2017, passenger traffic at three Slovenian international airports (Ljubljana Jože Pučnik Airport, Airport of Edvard Rusjan Maribor, Portorož Airport) increased by 20%, compared to 2016. 1.69 million passengers travelled through all three Slovenian international airports. Goods traffic increased by 18% and amounted to 12,293 tonnes of goods.

Increase of passenger and goods traffic at Ljubljana Jože Pučnik Airport

1.68 million passengers travelled in 2017 through Ljubljana Jože Pučnik Airport; 20% more as in 2016.

93% of all passengers were carried by scheduled flights. The largest passenger traffic with scheduled flights was recorded, to or from the United Kingdom (16%) and Germany (15%). The highest increase was recorded to or from Netherlands (more than doubled), on the other hand the highest decrease was recorded to or from Serbia (decrease by 6%).

60% of passengers on scheduled flights travelled between Ljubljana Jože Pučnik Airport and airports within the EU-28, 40% of passengers travelled on routes between Ljubljana Jože Pučnik Airport and airports outside the EU-28.

The largest passenger traffic with unscheduled flights was recorded to or from Greece (40%) and Tunisia (12%). The highest increase was recorded on routes to or from Egypt; number of passengers was bigger for more than six times, while unscheduled passenger traffic to or from Iceland fell by a third, compared to the year 2016.

55% of passengers on unscheduled flights traveled on routes between the Ljubljana Jože Pučnik Airport and airports within the EU-28, 45% on the routes between the Ljubljana Jože Pučnik Airport and airports outside the EU-28.

In comparison with 2016, goods traffic increased by 16% in the year 2017 and amounted to 12,025 tonnes, mostly with scheduled flights.

The biggest Slovenian air carrier carried fewer passengers and more goods as in 2016

The biggest Slovenian air carrier carried 1,21 million passengers in 2017, which is 17% less compared to the previous year. At the same time transport of goods increased by 28%. More than 1,828 tonnes of goods were transported with airplanes.