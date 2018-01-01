Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! The total area of Slovenia is 20,273 km2. As regards the territory, of the 257 countries in the world Slovenia is 155th (source: CIA). Foto: BoBo Share

Stat'o'book – Statistical Overview of Slovenia 2017

22 thematic sections, 22 infographics, 22 graphs and 22 comments: Stat'o'book 2017.

1. January 2018 ob 15:30

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

For over 70 several years Statistical Office’s employees have been collecting, analysing and publishing data on economic, demographic and social fields as well as on the field of environment and natural resources. In all these years much has changed: methods of data collection, analysis, software and hardware, but changes were probably the biggest in the field of dissemination.

In the first decades of this long period the colleagues tried to collect and publish as many data as possible. One could say that the followed the principle more is more. Today, when we are witnessing an almost uncontrollable amount of data, in printed publications we are following a new principle: less is more.

The result of this changed way of thinking is our Stat’o’book, which was first released in 2014. This publication tries to bring statistics closer to users; we selected data that are in our opinion interesting, topical and important, presented them with infographics and other graphical presentations and supplemented them with short commentaries.

You can read our Stat'o'book on our website or here.

Irena Svetin, Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia