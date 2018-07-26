Slovenian Magazine
denar
The Slovenian Statistics Office said on Friday it had revised 2017 GDP growth down to 4.9 percent from the 5 percent estimated in February as part of a regular GDP revision. Foto: Pixabay

Slovenia reports budget surplus for Jan-July as tax revenues rebound

31. August 2018 ob 14:46
Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO, Reuters

Slovenia had a budget surplus of 68.1 million euros in the first seven months of 2018, reversing a fiscal deficit a year earlier as tax revenues rebounded and debt servicing costs fell.

Tax inflows were 6.2 percent higher than a year earlier amid "better conditions on the labour market, better performance of companies and higher consumption", the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

It also said that spending for interest rates on sovereign debt was 7.7 percent lower than a year earlier, mainly due to an exchange of some of its older bonds with high interest rates with newly issued bonds with lower interest.

The government reported a 109 million euro budget deficit for January-July in 2017.

The ministry has targeted a budget surplus of 0.4 percent of gross domestic product this year versus a surplus of 0.03 percent in 2017, boosted by robust economic growth which reached 3.8 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2018.

Reuters
