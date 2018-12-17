The hilly region of Brkini, not far from the Adriatic Sea, is a place where Mediterranean influences give way to the much harsher climate of inland Slovenia. But people who call this sparsely populated, frequently overlooked region home are proud to have a drink all their own. The numerous plum trees in this part of the country provide the key ingredient for Brkinski slivovec, a type of plum brandy. (Stock Image) Foto: Pixabay Share

A Drink with a Difference

Slovenia Revealed

17. December 2018 ob 09:25

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The hilly region of Brkini, not far from the Adriatic Sea, is a place where Mediterranean influences give way to the much harsher climate of inland Slovenia. But people who call this sparsely populated, frequently overlooked region home are proud to have a drink all their own. The numerous plum trees in this part of the country provide the key ingredient for Brkinski slivovec, a type of plum brandy.

The soil of the Brkini region is perfect for plum trees, as is the abundant sunshine of the area. In fact, many of the trees grow in the wild without human intervention. Over the years, they have also become a common sight in the orchards that surround local homesteads, and slivovec has emerged as a distinctive drink of the region.

The brandy is distilled in unique copper kettles that date back about 150 years. The design, which was developed in the Brkini area, includes a special chamber for cool water above the main fermentation vat. The design ensures efficient fermentation, creating a drink with a smooth taste that has made the slivovec highly sought-after well beyond the region. Many of the local farmers operate their own distillation equipment, but only a single coppersmith makes the distinctive Brkini kettles. For years, locals would gather during the slivovec-making process, where they would give each other advice and exchange stories. In some villages, the tradition lives on to this day.

Producing slivovec isn’t easy. The local plum trees do not bear fruit every year, and a viral disease has caused many of them to die off. But despite the difficulties, local producers have persevered and have come to realize that their distinct drink can be used to promote their region. In 1993, slivovec received its own logo, and the drink now has an official designation of origin. This means that only plum brandy produced in the Brkini region can be marketed as Brkini slivovec – in recognition of a tradition that has shaped the local lifestyle for generations.

Jaka Bartolj