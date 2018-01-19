Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! In 1928, he attended the Summer Olympics in Amsterdam, where he competed in various disciplines and won a bronze medal as part of the Yugoslav men’s all-around team. Foto: Wikipedia Share

A Gymnast Who Coached the Best

Slovenia Revealed

19. January 2018 ob 08:38

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

Gymnast Boris Gregorka was one of Slovenia’s first Olympic medalists. Never content with his past achievements, he passed on his knowledge and skills to a new generation of gymnasts, including a two-time Olympic gold winner.

Gregorka, who was born in 1906, joined the Sokol Sports Association when he was just seven years old. It quickly became apparent that he was an extraordinarily talented gymnast.

As a young man, he became the Yugoslav national champion. In 1928, he attended the Summer Olympics in Amsterdam, where he competed in various disciplines and won a bronze medal as part of the Yugoslav men’s all-around team. Eight years later, he took part in the Berlin Olympics, and finished sixth on the all-around team. He also won a bronze at two different World Championships.

What made Gregorka particularly remarkable was his versatility. In addition to gymnastics, he took part in competitions ranging from downhill skiing and ice skating to the pole vault – and even won medals in several disciplines and held the national pole vault record.

After World War II, Gregorka embarked on a new career as a coach. Once again, the results of his work were impressive. He led his team to several Olympics, but became best known as the coach of a young gymnast named Miro Cerar. In his career, Cerar won three medals, including golds in Tokyo and Mexico City. The father of the current Prime Minister, Cerar is still considered one of the best Slovenian athletes of all time.

Meanwhile, Gregorka was determined to share his passion for sport with others. He wrote several books about gymnastics, collected historical material about the sport, helped to design new equipment, and served as a referee. After Slovenia’s independence, he was awarded the Silver Order of Freedom, the second-highest civilian honor in the country.

Before his death in 2001, he was briefly Slovenia’s oldest Olympian – the final achievement in his long and impressive life.

Jaka Bartolj