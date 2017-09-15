A Land of Wine, Birch Trees and Ferns

Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article! Almost every vineyard abuts a cottage known in Slovenian as zidanica, where wine was traditionally produced and stored. Foto: Na lepše Share Za prikaz vsebine morate omogočiti vtičnike za družbena omrežja (Twitter, Facebook, Scribble, ...), ki uporabljajo piškotke za sledenje uporabnikov. S pritiskom se strinjate z uporabo piĹˇkotkov! Dovoli Prekliči

While several Slovenian wine regions, most notably the Goriška Brda wine country, have recently emerged as major tourist destinations, the vineyard-covered hills above Metlika in the southeastern Slovenian region of Bela krajina remains little-known. Those who do venture to the area are rewarded with an appealing landscape of gentle beauty – extensive vineyards and fragrant woods, as well as traditional vineyard cottages.

Throughout the Metlika wine country, small villages are interspersed with vineyards on steep slopes. Almost every vineyard abuts a cottage known in Slovenian as zidanica, where wine was traditionally produced and stored. Many of the cottages have been turned into vacation homes, but some still have a traditional appearance, including wood frame exteriors and straw roofs.

These days, many zidanice are open to organized groups and are popular venues for wine tastings. Increasing numbers of visitors come here to taste Metliška Črnina, an award-winning local wine that is a blend of the various grape varieties grown in Bela Krajina. The variety has recently been officially protected as a wine of designated origin, a recognition that has been an important boost for local efforts to put the Metlika wine country on the map. Some of the cottages have even branched into gastronomy and now offer their guests a typical local specialty: lamb roasted on a spit.

Another attraction of the area is a bit more difficult to spot: ancient areas of birch trees and ferns known locally as steljniki, one of the most unique features of the local landscape. Because both the vineyards and steljniki are best explored slowly, local authorities have recently established the Vidošiči Bike Trail. The trail connects the area’s most interesting villages, vineyards, wineries, and woods – the landscape that makes the Metlika wine country one of the most interesting parts of Slovenia.

Jaka Bartolj