Overall rating: Your rating: Rating 5.0 with 1 votes

Art in Stone

Slovenia Revealed

15. June 2017 ob 06:11

Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The coastal resort of Portorož is best known for its large hotels and beaches, but on the outskirts of the town, a small peninsula provides a far more intimate setting: It is covered with trees, shrubs, laws, and striking statues that constitute an outdoor art space known as the Portorož Forma Viva.

Forma Viva - "the living form" in Latin - was founded in 1961 by two Slovenian sculptors, Janez Lenassi and Jakob Savinšek, who were inspired by an international artists’ get-together in Austria. They decided to set up several living sculpture parks, where some of the most interesting sculptors from around the world could share their artistic visions.

Ultimately, the idea took the form of several open-air sculpture parks across Slovenia, each showcasing creations made out of a typical local material, symbolizing the balance between the natural and the man-made. For the Portorož Forma Viva, local stone was the material of choice. Not only is it a durable material; it is also a part of the area's cultural landscape. At one time, it was even transported to Venice where it was used for the construction of fountains.

Over 40 years, artists from 30 nations contributed 120 sculptures to the Portorož Forma Viva. Most are located on the Seča Peninsula, but several others are scattered in parks and other green areas throughout the Slovenian Coast.

Eventually, the Portorož Forma Viva began to fade from public consciousness, and for a while, new works ceased to be added to the park. But the little-known Seča Peninsula is still a captivating destination on the Slovenian coast, offering its visitors a respite from the tourist crowds – and a chance to experience the unique artistic visions of talented sculptors from around the world.

Jaka Bartolj