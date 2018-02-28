Slovenian Magazine
Slovenian Magazine
Radio Si
Listen live
Radio Slovenija (SLO)
Val 202
Avdio / Video (SLO)
Tarča: Revščina, sociala in...
Event Guide (SLO)
Plaxy some Bruno + Monkey Business...
Slovenia Revealed
Overall rating: Your rating:
Rating 0.0 with 0 votes Rate this news article!
Originally, the spearmen were intended to drive away evil spirits who tried to prevent the wedding. Over the years, however, they have become an unmissable part of the Kurentovanje festivities. Along with other characters in the annual parade, they help make Slovenia’s pagan traditions come alive for the modern era. Foto: BoBo

Share

Slovenia’s Ancient Wedding Dancers

Slovenia Revealed
28. February 2018 ob 07:07
Ljubljana - MMC RTV SLO

The Ptuj Field, surrounding Slovenia’s oldest town, is a part of Slovenia particularly rich in folklore and pre-Christian traditions. When the Kurentovanje festival goes underway each year during Mardi Gras, kopjaši (“spearmen” or “lancers”) are among the most popular characters in the traditional parade. But they also have a year-round role: they accompany wedding ceremonies in the area.

The distinctive clothing of kopjaši makes them immediately recognizable. Their outfit is mostly black, with the only exceptions being a white shirt under the coat, a red tie, and a white-blue-and-red sash representing the Slovenian flag. In their hands, they hold a “spear” – essentially a long stick with multicolored ribbons at one end.

When the groom makes his way to visit the bride on wedding day, one of the kopjaši greets him by ceremonially raising a spear above his head, creating a symbolic arch for good luck. The spearman then takes part in the wedding procession by dancing and throwing his colorful spears in the air. But he also has to be careful, as village youths try to steal his spear whenever he sets it down. Traditionally, the spearman also keeps the bridesmaid company during the wedding.

All of the kopjaši must meet two requirements: they must be unmarried and have a sense of rhythm. Those who can throw their spears the highest are in particular demand, but sometimes the best friend of the groom suffices. In many villages, the selection of a spearman is one of the most important steps in the preparation of a wedding.

Originally, the spearmen were intended to drive away evil spirits who tried to prevent the wedding. Over the years, however, they have become an unmissable part of the Kurentovanje festivities. Along with other characters in the annual parade, they help make Slovenia’s pagan traditions come alive for the modern era.

Jaka Bartolj
TV & Radio
NEWS DEUTSCH 27.02.2018 00:03:27, 27.02.2018
NEWS ENGLISH, 27.02.2018 00:03:50, 27.02.2018
NEWS ENGLISH 26.02.2018 00:04:16, 26.02.2018
News Deutsch 26.2.2018 00:03:22, 26.02.2018
News in English 25.2.2018 00:03:49, 25.02.2018
DEUTSCHE NEWS 25.2.2018 00:03:44, 25.02.2018
News in English 24.02.2018 00:03:45, 24.02.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 24. 2. 2018 00:03:17, 24.02.2018
Highlights of the week 00:09:51, 24.02.2018
NEWS in ENGLISH, 23.02.2018 00:04:04, 23.02.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 23. 2. 2018 00:03:44, 23.02.2018
News English 22.02.2018 00:02:36, 22.02.2018
News Deutsch 22.02.2018 00:03:25, 22.02.2018
NEWS in English 21.02.2018 00:04:30, 21.02.2018
NEWS DEUTSCH 21.02.2018 00:03:29, 21.02.2018
News English 20.02.2018 00:03:35, 20.02.2018
News Deutsch 20.2.2018 00:02:55, 20.02.2018
News English 19.2.2018 00:03:18, 19.02.2018
Slovenia Revealed
link
The Hidden Beauty of an Overlooked Mountain Range
27. February 2018 ob 06:21 The Karavanke Mountains, which straddle Slovenia’s border with Austria, aren’t as well-known as the Julian Alps, but this Alpine range is in many ways just as interesting.
More articles ...