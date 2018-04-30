The Ingenious Design of an Eternal Rebel

The town of Lendava in far eastern Slovenia feels different from the rest of the country. It’s not just because of its distance from Ljubljana; Lendava also serves as the heart of Slovenia’s Hungarian community. Appropriately enough, the town is the site of a Hungarian Cultural Center – a building designed by one of Central Europe’s most remarkable architects, a man named Imre Makovecz.
Makovecz was born in Budapest in 1935. When he was a boy, his family taught him the virtue of standing up to those in power; he even helped his father to blow up Nazi tanks during World War II. He attended the Technical University in Budapest and went on to become an architect. But Makovecz remained a free-thinker, always determined to challenge the status quo. In an era when the Communist government advocated its own, Soviet style of architecture, Makovecz developed his own approach. Drawing from the ideas of Frank Lloyd Wright, he pioneered the concept of organic architecture in Europe and combined it with recognizable motifs from folk designs, ranging from Hungarian to Celtic elements.
Makovecz, who was sometimes compared to Gaudí, was also a deeply religious man who openly challenged many tenets of the Communist government. Predictably, his artistic and political individualism annoyed the authorities. He was routinely marginalized and prevented from working on many projects.
The fall of Communism presented Makovecz with new opportunities. Among other projects, he was chosen to work on several Hungarian cultural centers in neighboring countries. The Cultural Center in Lendava was among them, a joint project between Slovenia and Hungary that made Makovecz one of only a few foreign architects to design a building in Slovenia. Conceived in 1995, but not completed until the following decade, the center includes a large auditorium with an orchestra pit. Seating almost 450 people, the venue hosts theatrical performances, concerts, puppet shows, and other events by both Slovenian and Hungarian performers.
The building’s flowerlike elements are a perfect example of Makovecz’s organic approach; the elements recall both living organisms and Hungarian folk architecture. This combination is typical of Makovecz’s designs; in later years, he was known as an outspoken critic of globalization, and advocated for the return of national approaches in architecture.
Makovecz died in 2011, but the building in Lendava was not just among his final creations, but also one of the most memorable designs of an architect who was always unafraid to challenge the established order.
|
News English 29.4. 00:03:48, 29.04.2018
|
deutsche news 29.4.2018 00:04:45, 29.04.2018
|
News Deutsch 28.4.2018 00:03:09, 28.04.2018
|
News deutsch 27. 4. 2018 00:03:30, 27.04.2018
|
News in English 26.04.2018 00:03:51, 26.04.2018
|
News Deutsch 26.4.2018 00:03:06, 26.04.2018
|
News English, 25.04.2018 00:03:38, 25.04.2018
|
News Deutsch 25.04.2018 00:03:07, 25.04.2018
|
News in English 24.04.2018 00:03:14, 24.04.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 24.04.2018 00:03:03, 24.04.2018
|
A Polish and Italian lady at Ziferblat Ljubljana 00:05:20, 24.04.2018
|
NIGHTLY NEWS IN ENGLISH 23.4 00:02:20, 23.04.2018
|
NEWS DEUTSCH 23. 4. 2018 00:00:20, 23.04.2018
|
News in English 22nd April 2018 00:02:31, 22.04.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 22.4.2018 00:04:37, 22.04.2018
|
Nightly News in English 21.04. 00:02:03, 21.04.2018
|
DEUTSCHE NEWS 21.4.2018 00:03:37, 21.04.2018
|
nightly news in english 20.04 00:01:56, 20.04.2018
|
Meet Maha Ahmed, a Yemeni in Slovenia 00:09:57, 18.04.2018
|
nightly news english 19.4 00:02:33, 19.04.2018